Watermark, Hines to Develop 222-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Houston

Watermark at Houston Heights totals 222 units for independent living, assisted living and memory care.

HOUSTON — Watermark Retirement Communities and Hines have unveiled plans for The Watermark at Houston Heights, a 222-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Houston’s Greater Heights neighborhood. The seven-story property will be the tallest building in the neighborhood and will feature views of the downtown Houston skyline. Two of the floors will be fully dedicated to amenity space. The development is scheduled for completion in January 2022. Project partners include Munoz + Albin Architecture & Planning as the design architect; Looney & Associates as the interior designer of common spaces; TBG Landscape Architects as the landscape architect; and Harvey Builders as the general contractor.