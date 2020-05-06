Watermark, Horizons for Homeless Children to Construct 140,000 SF Learning Center in Metro Boston

Nonprofit organization Horizons for Homeless Children will use part of the building as its headquarters.

ROXBURY, MASS. — A joint venture of Watermark Development Inc. and Horizons for Homeless Children will construct a 140,000-square-foot learning center in Roxbury, a southern suburb of Boston. Located at 1785 Columbus Ave., the center will serve 225 children ranging in age from two months to five years. Horizons, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of young homeless children and their families, will use part of the building as its headquarters. The project is expected to bring approximately 400 new jobs to the area. Studio MLA Architects designed the project. Kaplan Construction will serve as the general contractor. Construction is expected to start later this spring and to be completed in early 2021.