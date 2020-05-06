REBusinessOnline

Watermark, Horizons for Homeless Children to Construct 140,000 SF Learning Center in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Massachusetts, Northeast

horizons

Nonprofit organization Horizons for Homeless Children will use part of the building as its headquarters.

ROXBURY, MASS. — A joint venture of Watermark Development Inc. and Horizons for Homeless Children will construct a 140,000-square-foot learning center in Roxbury, a southern suburb of Boston. Located at 1785 Columbus Ave., the center will serve 225 children ranging in age from two months to five years. Horizons, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of young homeless children and their families, will use part of the building as its headquarters. The project is expected to bring approximately 400 new jobs to the area. Studio MLA Architects designed the project. Kaplan Construction will serve as the general contractor. Construction is expected to start later this spring and to be completed in early 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business