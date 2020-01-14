REBusinessOnline

Watermark Opens Hacienda at the Canyon Seniors Housing Asset in Tucson

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Located in Tucson, Ariz., The Hacienda at the Canyon offers independent living, assisting living and memory care units for seniors.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Watermark Retirement Communities has opened The Hacienda at the Canyon, an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Tucson.

The property is located on 10.5 acres at the historic landmark site of St. Anne’s Convent at Sabino Canyon. The community features an on-site integrative healthcare clinic run by TMCOne, two on-site home health care agencies, integrated personal wearable technologies and fitness systems.

The development is the first to open under Watermark’s new upscale Élan Collection brand. Future locations are slated for Brooklyn Heights, Napa Valley and Westwood Village (Los Angeles).

