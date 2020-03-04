Watermark Residential Divests of 244-Unit Multifamily Asset in Colorado Springs

Aliso at Briargate in the Cordera community of Colorado Springs, Colo., features 244 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and detached garages. (Image courtesy of Newmark Knight Frank)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Watermark Residential, a wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift, has completed the sale of Watermark on Union, a stabilized, Class A apartment community in Colorado Spring’s Cordera community. Santa Barbara, Calif.-based NALS Apartment Homes acquired the asset, which has been renamed Aliso at Briargate, for undisclosed price.

The 244 units feature kitchen islands, tile backsplashes, drop-in sinks, recycled glass countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine- to 12-foot ceilings, garden tubs, private balconies and full-size washers and dryers. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool with cabanas, fire pit, fitness center, detached garages, dog park and courtyards with barbecue grills.

Kevin McKenna and Saul Levy of Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily represented the seller in the transaction.