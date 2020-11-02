REBusinessOnline

Watermark Residential Sells 276-Unit Apartment Community in Suburban Kansas City for $60M

NORTHLAND, MO. — Watermark Residential, a wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift, has sold Watermark at Tiffany Springs in suburban Kansas City for $60 million. The 276-unit, Class A apartment community is located at 9641 N. Ambassador Drive in Northland. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, outdoor firepit area, dog park and fitness center. The buyer was an entity controlled by A&C Ventures Inc., a private investment firm based in Sonoma, Calif. Mac Crowther and Whittaker Potts of Newmark represented Watermark in the sale.

