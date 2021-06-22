Watermark Residential to Develop 214-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Watermark Residential, a wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift, will develop Boardwalk at Tradition, a 214-unit build-to-rent multifamily community in Port St. Lucie. Watermark acquired 17.5 acres of land to develop the property, which will be a residential community featuring one- and two-story paired villa-style homes. The project is slated for completion in December 2022.

Boardwalk at Tradition will be located at the southeast corner of SW Stockton Place and SW Community Boulevard. The property will offer a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts that average 1,100 square feet. Community amenities will include gourmet bar-kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, private backyard patios, resort style pool, professionally design and appointed clubhouses, a pickleball court, fire pits, outdoor kitchens, several dog parks and a 24-hour fitness center.

Boardwalk at Tradition is part of the 8,200-acre master planned Tradition community, which has $365 million in new development in the works. The apartment community is situated close to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital and sits one mile west of Interstate 95.