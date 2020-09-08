REBusinessOnline

Watermark Residential to Develop 320-Unit Multifamily Community in Grand Rapids

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

The Grove by Watermark is slated for completion in August 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Watermark Residential, a wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift, has acquired 24 acres in Grand Rapids with plans to develop The Grove by Watermark, a 320-unit luxury multifamily community. This is Watermark’s first community in Michigan. Completion is slated for August 2022. Floor plans will range from one- to three-bedroom units and average 1,200 square feet. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and dog park.

