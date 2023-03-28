Tuesday, March 28, 2023
The Watermark at West Palm Beach encompasses studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments offering independent living, assisted living and memory care services.
Watermark, ZOM Open 154-Unit Seniors Housing Community in West Palm Beach

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Watermark Retirement Communities and ZOM Senior Living have opened The Watermark at West Palm Beach, a 154-unit seniors housing community in the South Florida city of West Palm Beach. The community is the latest addition to Watermark’s luxury Élan Collection of communities. Spanning over 245,000 square feet, The Watermark at West Palm Beach encompasses studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments offering independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The community is directly across the street from the new Brightline train station that allows easy access to Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

