Watermarke Properties Buys City Centre Office-to Apartment Conversion Project in Orange, California

ORANGE, CALIF. — Watermarke Properties has acquired City Centre I, a 6.8-acre multifamily redevelopment project, for $22.5 million.

The current property is a Class A, 150,161-square-foot office building suitable for multifamily or mixed-use conversion. Current zoning designations for the site allow for up to 60 units per acre. Primary use of the site’s ground floor is slated for retail.

Newmark’s Kevin Shannon, Paul Jones, Ken White, Chris Benton, Anthony Muhlstein and Brandon White represented the undisclosed seller.