Monday, March 30, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Watershed Technology Signs 15,180 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s NoHo District

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Watershed Technology Inc. has signed a 15,180-square-foot office lease in Manhattan’s NoHo district. The provider of software that tracks sustainability data will occupy the entire fifth floor at 440 Lafayette Street, which is part of a larger, three-building complex. Sacha Zarba and Conor Krup of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Brittany Silver of Newmark, along with internal agent Neith Stone, represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate.

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