Waterton plans to rebrand the 137-key resort in Sedona, Ariz., as Outbound Sedona.
Waterton Acquires 137-Key Resort in Sedona, Arizona, Plans Repositioning

by Amy Works

SEDONA, ARIZ. — Chicago-based Waterton has purchased Poco Diablo Resort, a 137-key hotel located at 1752 AZ-179 in Sedona. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Waterton plans to reposition and rebrand the asset as Outbound Sedona. Planned renovations include adding a heated pool and hot tub with rock formations, mini-waterfall features and zero gravity lounging options, as well as expanding the spa to include new treatment rooms.

Situated on 18 acres adjacent to Oak Creek, the hotel features a lobby, onsite restaurant, 8,500 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space, a swimming pool and spa center.

Outbound Sedona will be operated by Denver-based CoralTree Hospitality. The property will the fifth hotel under Waterton’s Outbound Hotels brand, a collection of lifestyle hotels in outdoor destinations.

