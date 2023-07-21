Waterton Acquires 177-Unit The Parker Apartments in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Waterton has acquired The Parker, a 177-unit apartment community in Portland.

The Parker rises six stories in the Pearl District, one mile north of downtown Portland. The community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as amenities such as an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, a fitness center, a dog wash station, bike storage and a community room with a kitchen and business center.

Waterton plans to renovate units with new backsplashes, flooring, lighting, plumbing fixtures, cabinets, shades and mirrors.