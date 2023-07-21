Friday, July 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Parker is a 177-unit apartment community in Portland, Oregon.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

Waterton Acquires 177-Unit The Parker Apartments in Portland, Oregon

by Jeff Shaw

PORTLAND, ORE. — Waterton has acquired The Parker, a 177-unit apartment community in Portland. 

The Parker rises six stories in the Pearl District, one mile north of downtown Portland. The community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as amenities such as an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, a fitness center, a dog wash station, bike storage and a community room with a kitchen and business center. 

Waterton plans to renovate units with new backsplashes, flooring, lighting, plumbing fixtures, cabinets, shades and mirrors.

You may also like

StarPoint Properties Receives $52M Construction Loan for Dobson...

High Bluff Capital to Purchase 81-Property Hardee’s Portfolio

JLL Arranges $11.8M Financing for Third Thyme Affordable...

ABI Multifamily Brokers $2.2M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Berkadia Arranges $47M Construction Loan for Apartment Development...

Olympus Purchases, Rebrands 370-Unit Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

Dermody Properties Acquires 312,000 SF Logistics Facility in...

The Community Builders Breaks Ground on 63-Unit Affordable...

JLL Provides $7M Loan for Refinancing of Affordable...