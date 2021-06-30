REBusinessOnline

Waterton Acquires 200-Unit Amelia Apartments in Metro Boston

The-Amelia-Apartments-Quincy-Massachusetts

The Amelia in Quincy, Massachusetts, totals 200 units. The property was built in 2006.

QUINCY, MASS. — Chicago-based investment firm Waterton has acquired The Amelia, a 200-unit apartment community located in the southern Boston suburb of Quincy. The 10-story property was built on 1.2 acres in 2006 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a fitness center, resident clubhouse and an outdoor deck. Waterton will implement a value-add program focused on unit interiors and amenity spaces. The seller was not disclosed.

