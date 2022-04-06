REBusinessOnline

Waterton Acquires 216-Unit Apartment Community in Boynton Beach, Florida

Verona at Boynton Beach

Built in 2002, Verona at Boynton Beach offers 72 one-bedrooms, 108 two-bedrooms and 36 three-bedroom floorplans.

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Chicago-based Waterton has acquired Verona at Boynton Beach, a 216-unit apartment community in Boynton Beach. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2002, Verona at Boynton Beach offers 72 one-bedrooms, 108 two-bedrooms and 36 three-bedroom floorplans. The units average 1,097 square feet in size. Unit features include nine-foot ceilings, upgraded finishes and full-size washers and dryers in every unit. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, fitness center, dog park, pet wash station, playground, pool, package center, barbecue and picnic areas. The new owner plans to complete renovations on the property, including enhancements to the amenity package and refreshed residence finishes.

Located at 1575 SW 8th St. on 14.2 acres, the property is 6.5 miles from Delray Beach and 11.2 miles from Boca Raton Airport.

