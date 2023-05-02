Waterton Acquires 230-Unit Apartment Community in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

GLEN MILLS, PA. — Chicago-based investment firm Waterton has acquired The Point at Glen Mills, a 230-unit apartment community located on the western outksirts of Philadelphia. Built in 2016, the property comprises five four-story buildings on a 13.6-acre site. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, leasing office, conference facility and a catering kitchen. Waterton plans to implement a value-add program and rebrand the property as Heights at Glen Mills. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.