Waterton Acquires 263-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Waterton has acquired The Mason, a 263-unit, 14-story apartment building located at 180 N. Ada St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The purchase price was nearly $90 million, according to CoStar. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Waterton plans to implement a light value-add program, including in-unit flooring upgrades and enhancements to common areas and amenity spaces. The Mason’s amenities include a rooftop deck, pool deck, fitness center, remote work space, a dog wash and dog run.