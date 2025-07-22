Waterton Acquires 30-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Waterton has acquired 365 Nicollet, a 30-story apartment tower with 370 units in downtown Minneapolis. The seller was a joint venture between Opus Development Co. and Corebridge Real Estate Investors. Opus constructed, designed and developed the property in 2018. Located at 365 Nicollet Mall in the city’s Gateway District, the building features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. There are 50 penthouse units. Amenities at the property include a fitness center, yoga studio, sauna, relaxation room, outdoor pool, entertainment kitchen, recreation lounge, coworking space, golf simulator, pet spa and dog run.

Waterton plans to implement a light value-add renovation program across residences and common areas. Plans call for refreshed furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as new flooring and equipment in the fitness center.