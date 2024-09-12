Thursday, September 12, 2024
Built in 2013, Avant at the Arboretum rises four stories. (Image courtesy of Waterton)
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Waterton Acquires 310-Unit Avant at the Arboretum Apartment Complex in Lisle, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

LISLE, ILL. — Waterton has acquired Avant at the Arboretum, a 310-unit apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Lisle. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located at 450 Warrenville Road, the property is situated steps from the 1,700-acre Morton Arboretum and proximate to I-88 and I-355. Built in 2013, the four-story community features a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include an outdoor pool, grilling stations, a fitness center, clubroom, theater room, game lounge and dog park. Avant at the Arboretum includes a structured parking garage with 314 spaces as well as a surface lot to accommodate 193 vehicles.

Waterton plans to make renovations to the kitchen countertops as well as add vinyl plank flooring and Nest thermostats in all units. There will also be enhancements to the amenity spaces, common areas and building exterior. The acquisition brings Waterton’s owned and managed multifamily portfolio to over 7,000 units in metro Chicago.

