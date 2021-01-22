Waterton Acquires 318-Unit The Vue Residential High-Rise in San Pedro, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Waterton has purchased 310 units at The Vue, a 318-unit fractured-condo property in San Pedro, Calif.

SAN PEDRO, CALIF. — Chicago-based Waterton has purchased The Vue, a 16-story apartment community located at 255 W. Fifth St. in San Pedro. Originally built in 2008 as a condominium project, the property features 318 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Averaging 1,035 square feet, the units feature large living spaces and bedrooms, nine-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Waterton plans to renovate the units with stainless steel appliances, updated plumbing fixtures, tile backsplashes, new cabinet fronts and quarter countertops in the kitchens. Additionally, the renovations will include faux wood vinyl plank flooring, new lighting fixtures and the addition of full-sized vented washers/dryers.

Waterton also plans to upgrade the lobby and common areas, as well as make cosmetic improvements to the existing amenities, including the pool deck, fitness center, rooftop lounge and business center.