Waterton Acquires 360-Unit Stonepost at Shadow Creek Ranch Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Stonepost at Shadow Creek Ranch in Pearland totals 360 units. The property was built in 2010.

PEARLAND, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm Waterton has acquired Stonepost at Shadow Creek Ranch, a 360-unit apartment community located within the Shadow Creek master-planned community in the southern Houston suburb of Pearland. Built on 27.5 acres in 2010, the garden-style property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,150 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, grilling area, billiards room, playground and a dog park. Waterton plans to upgrade the community’s unit interiors, mechanical systems, exterior landscaping and parking areas, as well as to rebrand the community as Sladestone at Shadow Creek Ranch. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.