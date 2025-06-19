Waterton Acquires 386-Unit Brackett Apartments in Metro Seattle

EDMONDS, WASH. — Waterton has purchased Brackett Apartments, a garden-style multifamily property in Edmonds, a suburb nearly 20 miles north of Seattle, from Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. and TruAmerica Multifamily for an undisclosed price.

Located at 9501 244th St. SW, Brackett Apartments offers 386 units spread across 23 three-story residential buildings and two clubhouses across 22 acres. The acquisition brings Waterton’s holdings in the Seattle area to 1,331 units.

Waterton plans to implement a value-add renovation program at Brackett Apartments, which was originally built in 1987. The program will add stainless steel appliances, new cabinet fronts and hardware, quartz countertops and new backsplashes, vinyl plank flooring and carpet, as well as new fixtures, hardware, blinds and refreshed paints. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments already include in-unit washers/dryers and wood-burning fireplaces.

The pet-friendly community features an outdoor pool and open-air hot tub, grilling stations, a fitness center, dog park, miniature golf course and wellness studio. Waterton plans to improve exterior aesthetics and landscaping, as well as reposition common area amenities.

Eli Hanacek, Kyle Yamamoto, Mark Washington and Natalie Kasper of CBRE represented the sellers in the deal.