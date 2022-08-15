Waterton Acquires 434-Unit Mission Gate Apartments in Plano

PLANO, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm Waterton has acquired Mission Gate, a 434-unit apartment community in Plano. Built on 24 acres in 1999, Mission Gate features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 965 square feet across 13 buildings. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling stations, a playground and a dog park. Waterton plans to invest in capital improvements to unit interiors and common areas. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.