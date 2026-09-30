Waterton Acquires 453-Unit Apartment Community in Woodbury, Minnesota

WOODBURY, MINN. — Waterton has acquired City Walk at Woodbury, a 453-unit apartment community in the Twin Cities suburb of Woodbury. The property comprises two four-story residential buildings, heated indoor parking garages, a clubhouse and 24,000 square feet of retail space. Waterton will execute a value-add program to enhance the residences, hallways and common areas. Built in phases in 2005 and 2011, City Walk at Woodbury features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The clubhouse includes an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, game room, golf simulator, business center, children’s room and a fitness center with a yoga studio and spin room. Residents also have access to community kitchens, club lounges and coworking spaces.