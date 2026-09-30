Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
City Walk at Woodbury was built in phases in 2005 and 2011. (Image courtesy of Waterton)
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Waterton Acquires 453-Unit Apartment Community in Woodbury, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

WOODBURY, MINN. — Waterton has acquired City Walk at Woodbury, a 453-unit apartment community in the Twin Cities suburb of Woodbury. The property comprises two four-story residential buildings, heated indoor parking garages, a clubhouse and 24,000 square feet of retail space. Waterton will execute a value-add program to enhance the residences, hallways and common areas. Built in phases in 2005 and 2011, City Walk at Woodbury features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The clubhouse includes an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, game room, golf simulator, business center, children’s room and a fitness center with a yoga studio and spin room. Residents also have access to community kitchens, club lounges and coworking spaces.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $238M Refinancing for Landmark...

Greystone Provides $167M Financing for Affordable Housing Tower...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $56.6M Sale of Industrial...

Orion Buys Food Lion-Anchored Shopping Center in Boone,...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $75M Sale of Two...

Griffis Residential Receives $86M in Financing for Denver...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $10.2M Sale of Shopping...

D.R. Horton Divests of 260-Unit Ascend at Black...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $27.5M Sale of Value-Add...