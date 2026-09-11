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Located in Chino Hills, Calif., Reserve at Chino Hills features 482 apartments and townhomes, three swimming pools, hot tubs, an outdoor lounge area with a fireplace and TV, a grilling and picnic area, a dog park and playground. (Photo courtesy of Waterton)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Waterton Acquires 482-Unit Reserve at Chino Hills Apartments in California

by Amy Works

CHINO HILLS, CALIF. — Waterton has purchased Reserve at Chino Hills, a multifamily property in Chino Hills. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Situated on 20 acres at 4200 Village Drive, the garden-style community features 46 residential buildings and a clubhouse.

Reserve at Chino Hills, built in 1987, offers 482 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with in-unit washers/dryers and private patios and balconies. The property’s townhomes component, which was built in 2024, offers residents three-bedroom configurations. Community amenities include three outdoor pools, three hot tubs, an outdoor lounge area with a fireplace and TV, a grilling and picnic area, a dog park and playground. The clubhouse, built in 2018, includes a fitness center, children’s room, well-appointed lounge, game room and coworking spaces.

Waterton plans to renovate the residences to a modern finish level with new flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, cabinet upgrades, lighting and plumbing fixtures, hardware and backsplashes. Additionally, Waterton plans to refresh fixtures and furnishings while contemplating a reconfiguration of underutilized spaces to maximize the resident experience.

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