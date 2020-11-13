Waterton Acquires 503-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Boston

RANDOLPH, MASS. — Chicago-based investment firm Waterton has acquired Rosemont Square at 2 Chestnut West, a 503-unit apartment community located in the southern Boston suburb of Randolph. The property comprises 20 three- and four-story buildings that were constructed in phases between 1982 and 2012. Units feature one and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling stations and multiple playgrounds. The transaction, the seller in which was not disclosed, marks Waterton’s first multifamily acquisition in the greater Boston market. Waterton will also implement a value-add program to select unit interiors, common area and amenity spaces and pieces of landscaping.