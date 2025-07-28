Waterton Acquires 522-Unit AMLI Warner Center Apartments in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Waterton has purchased AMLI Warner Center, a multifamily property situated in the Warner Center master-planned community in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Waterton will rebrand the gated community, located at 21200 Kittridge St., as The Kitt at Warner Center.

Built in 2007, the property offers 522 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, a resort-style pool and spa, grilling stations with picnic tables, a fire pit and outdoor fireplace, dog park and pet washing station, jogging path with a six-station exercise course, fitness center and two structured parking garages.

Waterton plans to renovate the units with new stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new cabinet fronts and hardware in kitchens and baths, as well as updated lighting and plumbing fixtures, backsplashes, paint and vinyl plank flooring. Common areas will be reconfigured to maximize use of the space and enhance the resident experience.