STOWE, VT. — Chicago-based investment firm Waterton has acquired Town & Country Stowe, a 54-room hotel located near Burlington in upstate Vermont. The site spans 10 acres and is adjacent to Cady Hill Forest. Waterton plans to update the guestrooms and outdoor common areas and add a mix of lofted barn suites and cabins. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Waterton has tapped Springboard Hospitality to manage the property.