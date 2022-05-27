REBusinessOnline

Waterton Acquires 736-Unit Terracina Apartments Community in Ontario, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Terracina-Ontario-CA

Terracina in Ontario, Calif., features 736 apartments, four swimming pools, two hot tubs, two fitness centers and two soccer fields with surrounding running paths.

ONTARIO, CALIF. — Waterton has purchased Terracina, a multifamily property located at 3303 S. Archibald Ave. in Ontario. The 41.3-acre community will be rebranded as Citrine Hills. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Comprised of 46 two-story residential buildings, the 736-unit property comprises 288 one-bedroom, 128 two-bedroom/one-bath and 320 two-bedroom/two-bath layouts with an average unit size of 874 square feet. The buyer plans to renovate the property, which was built in 1989, with updates to existing finishes in all residences. These features will include vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and washers and dryers in each unit. The renovation program also includes upgrades to common areas and building and mechanical systems.

Community amenities include four pools, two hot tubs, two fitness centers, two soccer fields with surrounding running paths, two dog parks, a pet wash, outdoor barbecue areas, a tennis court, business center, furnished sundecks and water features throughout the grounds. Additionally, the property features 84 garages and 801 carports.

