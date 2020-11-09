Waterton Acquires Four Multifamily Communities Around Atlanta Totaling 1,824 Units
ATLANTA — Waterton has acquired four multifamily communities in Alpharetta, Roswell, Norcross and Atlanta totaling 1,824 units. The seller(s) and sales prices were not disclosed. The properties include the 554-unit Deerfield Village in Alpharetta, the 668-unit Roswell Village in Roswell, the 382-unit Gwinnett Pointe in Norcross and the 220-unit Briarcliff Apartments in Atlanta. Each property is situated in the northern arch of Atlanta between Ga. Highway 400 and Interstate 85. The communities were built between 1989 and 2001. Chicago-based Waterton will implement upgrades across the portfolio to renovate amenity spaces, common areas and outdoor areas.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.