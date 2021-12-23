Waterton Acquires Two Apartment Towers Totaling 1,156 Units in Downtown Chicago

Waterton will make upgrades to both The Tides (left) and The Shoreham (right).

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Waterton has acquired The Shoreham at Lakeshore East and The Tides at Lakeshore East in downtown Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed, but Crain’s Chicago Business previously reported that the combined price could approach $400 million. The apartment towers total 1,156 units in the Lakeshore East neighborhood. The adjacent properties are situated directly south of the recently completed St. Regis Chicago, which rises 95 stories with 191 hotel and condo units.

Both The Shoreham, which opened in 2005, and The Tides, which debuted in 2008, feature a 24-hour concierge, private club floor, outdoor pool, game room, fitness center, storage and parking. Waterton plans to upgrade unit fixtures and finishes, as well as modernize the common areas and amenity spaces. With this acquisition, Waterton’s Chicagoland portfolio now totals 10 communities with more than 6,600 units.