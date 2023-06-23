Friday, June 23, 2023
One Plantation features 321 apartments within a 12-story tower.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Waterton Buys 321-Unit Apartment Community in Plantation, Florida for $88M

by Hayden Spiess

PLANTATION, FLA. — Waterton has acquired One Plantation, a 321-unit apartment community located at 1650 Southwest 78th Ave. in the Broward County city of Plantation. South Florida Business Journal reports that Stiles and PGIM Real Estate sold the property for $88 million.

Built in 2013 as part of the 860-acre Plantation Midtown master planned development, the community features one-, two- and three-bedroom residences within a 12-story tower. Amenities at the property include a business center, private work rooms, movie theater, resident lounge areas, dog park, catering kitchen and fitness center.

The new owner plans to renovate the clubhouse and convert existing parking garage rooftop tennis courts to pickleball courts.

Newmark’s South Florida team brokered the transaction.

