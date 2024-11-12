Waterton Buys 326-Unit Apartment Community in Saugus, Massachusetts

SAUGUS, MASS. — Chicago-based investment firm Waterton has purchased Residences at Stevens Pond, a 326-unit community in Saugus, approximately 10 miles north of Boston. Constructed in 2003, Residences at Stevens Pond consists of 25 three-story residential buildings and a clubhouse building. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, including apartments, lofts and townhomes. Amenities include a pool and spa, outdoor pavilion with fireplace, fitness center, arcade, indoor half-basketball court and a golf simulator. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Waterton plans to renovate the unit interiors and common areas at the community. Planned updates include new quartz countertops, backsplashes and cabinets, as well as lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout.