Located at 1200 S. Grand Ave. in Los Angeles, G12 offers 347 apartments, an outdoor pool and sundeck with grilling stations, a fitness center and a lounge with fireplace. (Image courtesy of Waterton)
Waterton Buys 347-Unit G12 Apartment Community in Downtown Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Waterton has acquired G12, a mid-rise multifamily property at 1200 S. Grand Ave. in Los Angeles’ South Park neighborhood. Terms of the transaction were not released. Cushman & Wakefield arranged the deal.

Built in 2017, G12 offers 347 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with loft options. Residences include private balconies, quartz countertops, stainless steel GE appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and vinyl plank flooring. The buyer plans to renovate the units with the addition of mobile kitchen islands and upgraded lighting and plumbing fixtures throughout.

Community amenities include a lounge with fireplace, fitness center with a yoga/spin studio and Peloton bikes, an outdoor pool and sundeck with grilling stations, a sky terrace with a rooftop dog run, private underground parking and bike storage. Additionally, the property includes 17,000 square feet of street-level retail space.

