Waterton Enters San Francisco Market, Buys 154-Unit Delphine on Diamond Apartment Community

Waterton plans to renovate the 154-unit Delphine on Diamond multifamily community in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood.

SAN FRANCISCO — Waterton, a Chicago-based national real estate investor and operator, has purchased Delphine on Diamond, formerly known as eaves Diamond Heights, as its entry into the San Francisco market.

Situated in the city’s Noe Valley neighborhood, Delphine on Diamond features 154 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across two podium buildings with subterranean parking.

Waterton plans to renovate the community, which was built in 1972, including new siding and windows, landscaping, mechanical upgrades and updates to hallways, common areas and amenities. Additionally, units will be updated with new light fixtures, carpeting and faux wood flooring throughout, while kitchens will be outfitted with new cabinets, solid surface countertops and modern plumbing fixtures.

The property is located at 5285 Diamond Heights Blvd. Terms of the acquisition were not released.