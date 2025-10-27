Waterton, NRP Group Acquire Las Vegas Site for 368-Unit South Valley Apartments Project

LAS VEGAS — Waterton and The NRP Group have acquired an 8.5-acre site on South Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas and financially closed for the development of South Valley Apartments. The project is the first partnership between Waterton and The NRP Group.

South Valley will features 368 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with select one-bedroom units featuring dens spread across two four-story, elevator-serviced residential buildings. Units will include quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances in the kitchens and vinyl plank flooring. Community amenities will include an outdoor pool, two courtyards, outdoor seating areas with fire pits and grilling stations, a club lounge, coworking space and a conference room.

Waterton and The NRP Group are providing equity commitments while CIBC is providing a senior loan. The NRP Group will serve as general contractor and provide property management services. Delivery of the first residences is slated for mid-year 2027 with completion scheduled for early 2028.