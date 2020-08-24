Waterton, Orion Cos. Acquire The Virginian Lodge in Jackson, Wyoming

Waterton and Orion Cos. plans to renovate and reposition The Virginian Lodge, a current 170-key lodge and 103-stall RV park in downtown Jackson, Wyo.

JACKSON, WYO. — Chicago-based Waterton, as part of a joint venture with Jackson-based Orion Cos., has completed the acquisition of The Virginian Lodge and adjacent RV park, located at 750 W. Broadway in downtown Jackson.

Built in the 1960s, the 170-key lodge will undergo a repositioning with renovations to rooms, amenities, common areas, retail spaces and food and beverage operations beginning in late 2020. The buyers plan to renovate and redesign the restaurant along with offering indoor/outdoor access via the property’s courtyard and soon-to-be upgraded pool and hot tub area. The repositioning plan also include the addition of five standalone camping units.

The 13-acre site includes a main hotel building with 4,900-square-foot conference and event center, plus 2,600 square feet of retail space. Two adjacent buildings offer a 3,400-square-foot restaurant and 2,700 square feet of retail space. The property also includes a 103-stall RV park.

OLS Hotels and Resorts/Springboard Hospitality will operate the hotel. New West Building Co. will serve as general contractor and a subsidiary of Orion Cos. will oversee construction.

The acquisition price and redevelopment costs were not disclosed.