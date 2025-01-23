Thursday, January 23, 2025
The Residences at Eastbank will rise five stories with 258 units. (Rendering courtesy of DAC Developments)
Waterton Provides $16M Preferred Equity Investment for Multifamily Project in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — Waterton has provided a $16 million preferred equity investment for the development of the Residences at Eastbank, a 258-unit apartment complex in downtown Aurora. Chicago-based DAC Developments is developing the five-story project with additional support from the City of Aurora. Geneva Capital Group arranged the financing and also provided a $45 million senior loan for the development on behalf of its bank syndication program. Construction began in May and is slated for completion in 2026.

The Residences at Eastbank is situated on the eastern edge of the Fox River adjacent to Aurora Transportation Center with Metra service to downtown Chicago. The property will include a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences. Amenities will include an outdoor atrium with a resort-style pool, fitness center, outdoor seating and an indoor parking garage.

