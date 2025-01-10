Waterton Provides $69.2M Senior Construction Loan for Apartment Development in Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Waterton, in partnership with Strathcona Capital, has provided a $69.2 million senior construction loan for the development of 12th & Main, a seven-story mid-rise apartment building in Vancouver. The borrower, Oregon-based Pahlisch Commercial, started construction in December 2024 on the project that is slated for completion in 2027.

Totaling 198 units, 12th & Main will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans and an amenity package including a 24-hour fitness center, rooftop lounge with river views, dog wash station, game room, remote work offices, electric vehicle charging stations and a steam shower and sauna. Additionally, the property will include 21,359 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Pahlisch Commercial will occupy roughly half of the ground-floor space as its headquarters office.