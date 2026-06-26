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Amenities at The Landings at Pembroke Lakes include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and sand volleyball courts. (Photo courtesy of Waterton)
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Waterton Purchases 358-Unit Apartment Community in South Florida for $80.5M

by John Nelson

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — Waterton has purchased The Landings at Pembroke Lakes, a 358-unit, garden-style apartment community located at 10650 Washington St. in Pembroke Pines, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. The Chicago-based owner-operator plans to invest in light capital improvements to the property’s interiors and common areas, including new equipment on its lakefront beaches.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but South Florida Business Journal reports the property traded at $80.5 million. Walker & Dunlop represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction and also arranged acquisition financing.

Built in 1989 around a 45-acre lake, The Landings at Pembroke Lakes is situated on a 27-acre site and offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and sand volleyball courts.

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