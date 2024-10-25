Waterton Buys 903 Peachtree Apartment Tower in Midtown Atlanta for $118.6M

ATLANTA — Chicago-based Waterton has purchased 903 Peachtree, a 32-story apartment tower located at 903 Peachtree St. in Midtown Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that the asset traded for $118.6 million.

Additionally, REBusinessOnline reported last summer that Chicago-based CA Ventures fully delivered the tower in partnership with Diamond Realty Investments Inc. and Cartel Properties. The acquisition brings Waterton’s metro Atlanta multifamily portfolio to 3,026 units under management.

Situated near Piedmont Park and the Eastside Trail of the Atlanta BeltLine, 903 Peachtree features 427 apartments and 7,843 square feet of retail space, as well as 46,000 square feet of resort-style indoor and outdoor amenities. Outdoor amenities at 903 Peachtree include a rooftop pool and lounge area, grilling stations, private cabanas and fire pits. Indoor offerings include a sauna and massage room, yoga studio, demonstration kitchen, recreation lounge and game room, screening room, coworking lounge, pet spa and dog run, bicycle storage and a large lobby and concierge level.

The apartment tower features a variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with monthly rental rates ranging from $1,670 to $5,170, according to Apartments.com.