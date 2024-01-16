Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Pictured is a kitchen at a fully furnished hotel room at WaterWalk Huntsville (Photo courtesy of WaterWalk)
WaterWalk Opens 126-Room Extended Stay Hotel-Apartment Property in Huntsville, Alabama

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — WaterWalk has opened a 126-room extended stay hotel and apartment living property at 1550 Perimeter Parkway in Huntsville, the first Alabama property for the lodging brand and its 12th total. WaterWalk Huntsville comprises 76 fully furnished hotel rooms and 50 apartments that range in size from studios to two-bedroom units.

All units feature kitchens with full-size appliances, a pantry and a kitchen island. Additionally, each unit features full-size washers and dryers, as well as bathrooms that include vanities with storage space and walk-in showers. Amenities include a lobby lounge, fitness center, outdoor pool and a patio with a fire pit, lawn games and grilling areas.

