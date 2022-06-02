Watt Investment Partners, Walton Street Capital Sell 252-Unit Harvest Apartments in Salt Lake City

Located in downtown Salt Lake City, Harvest Apartments features 252 apartments, a heated swimming pool, fitness center and top-level view lounge with outdoor space.

SALT LAKE CITY — Watt Investment Partners and Walton Street Capital have completed the disposition of Harvest Apartments, a multifamily property in downtown Salt Lake City. A joint venture between New York-based Cadre and Ethos Real Estate acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Located at 580 North and 300 West, the five-story podium building features 252 residences, ranging from studio to two-bedroom units averaging 785 square feet. Units features kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, quartz and black granite countertops, modern fixtures and balconies.

Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, fitness center, top-level view lounge with outdoor space, multiple community gathering areas, bike storage and 12 fire pits throughout the common areas.

Eli Mills and Patrick Bodnar of CBRE represented the sellers in the deal.