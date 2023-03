KAILUA, HAWAII — Watumull Properties Corp. has purchased Niumalu Marketplace, a 205,000-square-foot retail center located in Kailua on O’ahu, for $66 million.

Safeway anchors the property, which is situated on 20 acres. Wendell Brooks and Kimo Greenwell of JLL will handle leasing at the center, and Big Island Colliers’ Hawaii office will provide property management services.