NEW YORK CITY — Wavecrest Equities has acquired a portfolio of five multifamily buildings totaling 180 units in the Little Italy area of The Bronx for $28 million. The portfolio includes two retail spaces. Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of locally based brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group represented Wavecrest Equities, which also assumed two existing loans totaling $20 million, and the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 5.85 percent.