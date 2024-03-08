Friday, March 8, 2024
Wawa plans to open a total 26 new stores throughout southern and coastal Georgia.
Wawa Breaks Ground on Two Stores in Georgia, Plans 26 Locations in the State

by John Nelson

BRUNSWICK AND JESUP, GA. — Convenience store retailer Wawa has broken ground on two new stores in Georgia. Scheduled to open later this year, the stores will be located at the intersection of U.S. 341 and Community Road in Brunswick and 356 W. Orange St. in Jesup.

The new shops mark the beginning of the brand’s expansion plans for southern and coastal Georgia, where Wawa plans to build and open 26 stores over the next five to eight years. Future locations in the state include Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Bainbridge, Tifton, Valdosta and Albany.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa plans to invest roughly $7 million in the development of each store. Originally established as an iron foundry in 1803 and later evolving into a dairy business and then food market and convenience retailer, Wawa currently operates more than 1,000 stores.

