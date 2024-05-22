Wawa Opens First Store in North Carolina, Plans 10 Stores in State by Year End

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Wawa Inc. has opened its first gas station and convenience store in the state of North Carolina. Located in the Outer Banks town of Kill Devil Hills, the store is the first of nine Wawa locations slated to open in the Tarheel state before the end of summer and 10 by year’s end. By the end of 2024, Wawa will have stores open in Kill Devil Hills, Rocky Mount, Elizabeth City, Greenville and two stores a piece in Wilson and Goldsboro.

In 2025, Wawa expects to open up to 11 stores in additional counties including Robeson, Pitt, Cumberland, Onslow, Johnston, Nash, Pender, Brunswick and New Hanover. Over the next eight to 10 years, the metro Philadelphia-based company plans to build and open six to eight stores per year in North Carolina, reaching a total of 90 stores. To build each location, Wawa will invest more than $7 million per store and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners during the construction process.

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803. Today, Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Washington, D.C., and now North Carolina — with nearly 1,000 locations to date. The company recently announced upcoming locations in Georgia as well.