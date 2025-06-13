Wawa Opens First Three Stores in Indiana, Plans Five More

WAWA, PA. — Gas station and convenience store concept Wawa has opened its first three stores in Indiana. Located in Daleville, Nobleville and Clarksville, the new stores are the first of eight stores slated to open by the end of the year. Additional store locations in Indiana are planned in Brownsburg, Cumberland, Plainfield and Westfield. Wawa expects to open its next store in Indianapolis at 3835 E. 96th St. in July.

Wawa’s portfolio spans 1,125 stores, including store locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana and Washington, D.C.