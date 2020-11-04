REBusinessOnline

Wayfair Reports 66.5 Percent Revenue Growth in Third Quarter, Stock Rises 13 Percent

Posted on by in Company News, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), a Boston-based e-commerce firm specializing in home furniture, reported an increase of 66.5 percent in total net revenue during its third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The company’s impressive year-over-year revenue growth from $1.5 billion to $3.8 billion caused its stock price to shoot up about 13 percent in early-hours trading before closing at $274.11 per share on Tuesday, up from $87.43 per share a year ago. Wayfair reported similar levels of revenue growth in both its domestic and international markets, noting that the size of its customer base had also grown by about 50 percent year-over-year. Wayfair now lists the number of active customers in its direct retail business as 28.8 million. Lastly, the company said that it completed about 15.8 million deliveries during the third quarter, a 72.8 percent increase from that period in 2019.

