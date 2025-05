YONKERS, N.Y. — Online furniture retailer Wayfair will open a 114,000-square-foot store in Yonkers, located north of New York City. The store will be situated within Ridge Hill, a 1.3 million-square-foot mixed-use development, and is scheduled to open in early 2027. Adam Schwegman and Morgan Liesenfelt of Jamestown, which owns Ridge Hill in a joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate and Taconic Partners, represented ownership in the lease negotiations.