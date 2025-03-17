Wayfair to Open 150,000 SF Store in West Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Online retailer Wayfair will open a 150,000-square-foot store within The District at Howell Mill in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. Located at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW, the new Wayfair store will offer a range of furniture, home décor, housewares, appliances and home improvement products.

This venue will mark Wayfair’s second large-format location — as well as its second physical retail store overall — following its first store in Wilmette, Ill., that opened in May 2024.

JLL Income Property Trust, a division of LaSalle Investment Management, and Atlanta-based Selig Enterprises, own The District at Howell Mill shopping center. Fraser Gough and Benton Green of Retail Planning Corp. led lease negotiations in the transaction.