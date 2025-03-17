Monday, March 17, 2025
Wayfair’s second large-format store will be located in Atlanta. The new store is set to open in 2026.
GeorgiaLeasing ActivityRetailSoutheast

Wayfair to Open 150,000 SF Store in West Midtown Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — Online retailer Wayfair will open a 150,000-square-foot store within The District at Howell Mill in Atlanta’s West Midtown district. Located at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW, the new Wayfair store will offer a range of furniture, home décor, housewares, appliances and home improvement products.

This venue will mark Wayfair’s second large-format location — as well as its second physical retail store overall — following its first store in Wilmette, Ill., that opened in May 2024.

JLL Income Property Trust, a division of LaSalle Investment Management, and Atlanta-based Selig Enterprises, own The District at Howell Mill shopping center. Fraser Gough and Benton Green of Retail Planning Corp. led lease negotiations in the transaction.

